Mexico City - An 11-year-old pupil on Friday opened fire at a school in northern Mexico, killing a 50-year-old female teacher and himself, officials and prosecutors said.
Five students and a sports teacher were injured. One of them was reported to be in a serious condition.
The attack occurred at a private school in the city of Torreon after classes started in the morning.
"The boy asked for permission to go out to change his pants. He took a long time. The teacher goes, addresses him and that's when the problem starts," prosecutor Maurilio Ochoa said on television.
The attacker had two guns, including a high caliber one.