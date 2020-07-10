Britain jails man for trying to steal Magna Carta

London - A court sentenced a man to four years in prison on Friday for attempting to steal a copy of the Magna Carta, a 13th-century document that cemented a key step on Britain's path to its modern parliamentary democracy.

Salisbury Crown Court in southern England convicted Mark Royden of a failed attempt to steal the document from Salisbury Cathedral by hammering security glass and setting off a fire alarm as a distraction.

Royden, 47, told police he had doubted the authenticity of the document, which the cathedral says is one of just four copies dating back to the signing of the Magna Carta.

Prosecutors said he "carefully planned his route to avoid detection" but failed to break the security glass.

Visitors and staff detained Royden outside the building after he had caused damage costing more than 14,000 pounds (17,700 dollars) while attempting to steal the document.