Britain's defence minister visits Ukraine as concern over Russian troop movements persists

KYIV: Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on a visit to Kyiv yesterday, a show of support at a time when Ukraine and Nato countries have expressed concern about Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government this week had voiced Britain's "unwavering" support for Ukraine and said it would back Kyiv in the face of Russian hostility, while opposing the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

In a statement after their meeting, Zelenskiy welcomed a framework agreement to use British financing to enhance Ukraine's naval capabilities, allowing Ukraine to buy missiles, build missile ships and a navy base on the Sea of Azov. "The UK has become our key partner in building the Ukrainian fleet," Zelenskiy said, according to a statement on the presidential website. Ukraine and Nato countries have expressed concern about Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders. Moscow, in turn, accused Ukraine, the US and allies of destabilising behaviour, including in the Black Sea.