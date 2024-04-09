British Airways stewardess sent home from R46,000 a night Maldives hotel after being involved in a ‘drunken fight’

A British Airways stewardess is making headlines across the world after she was sent back to the UK from the Maldives after allegedly being involved in a drunken fight at an upmarket resort. According to the Daily Mail, the stewardess had been travelling with a friend and her daughter.

The woman, who was not named, had been staying at the Oblu Xperience Ailafushi that cost around £2,000 a night (R46,867). She was apparently made to leave after hotel guests were left appalled by her behaviour. The bad behaviour allegedly involved the woman guzzling drink after drink, which was part of an inclusive package.

The guests complained that there was screaming and screeching coming from their villa, but the fisticuffs was the last straw for the hotel who informed BA. British Airways rules state that their employees are responsible for the behaviour of anyone travelling under their name and had not responded to these allegations. In September last year, a British Airways pilot, who admitted to snorting cocaine hours before flying a plane full of passengers from Johannesburg back to the UK, was fired.