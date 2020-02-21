London - Men accused of murder should not be allowed to use rough sex as a legal defence, women's rights advocates said on Friday, after the killer of a British backpacker was jailed for life in a case that drew fresh scrutiny on the issue.
Grace Millane, 22, was visiting New Zealand when she was murdered. Her attacker pleaded not guilty to murder, saying she died accidentally during consensual sex, but a jury rejected his defence and convicted him in November.
Women's rights campaigners called for a ban on the "rough sex" defence, saying the normalisation of violent sex in popular culture meant men facing criminal charges for harming women were increasingly claiming that the violence was consensual.
Research by the British campaign group We Can't Consent to This found men avoided charges of murder in more than one in three of 60 killings of women and girls where the defence was used.
"These women are killed in extraordinary and sustained violence – Grace was strangled for between five and 10 minutes," said the group's founder Fiona Mackenzie.