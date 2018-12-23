Passengers at Gatwick airport waiting for their flights following the delays and cancellations brought on by drone sightings near the airfield, in London, Friday Dec. 21, 2018. New drone sightings Friday caused fresh chaos for holiday travelers at London's Gatwick Airport. (John Stillwell/PA via AP)

London - Two people who were arrested in connection with the drone flights that shut down London's Gatwick airport have been released without charge, Sussex Police said Sunday. "Both people have fully co-operated with our enquiries and I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick," Chief Superintendent Jason Tingley said in a statement.

The 47-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman had been arrested late Friday in Crawley, a town about 8 kilometres away from the airport, on suspicion of "criminal use of drones."

Tingley said the police investigation continued and asked the public to provide any information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for the drone activity.

The drone sightings brought an abrupt halt to operations at Britain's second-busiest airport over the Christmas holiday period, leading to the cancellation or diversion of about 1,000 flights.

