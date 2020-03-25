British vicar catches fire waiting for God's answer

London - A British vicar got more than he expected from his first attempt at an online sermon when he leaned too close to a candle on a cross and his sweater caught fire.

Stephen Beach of St Budeaux Parish Church in Plymouth, southwest England, was getting his congregation to reflect on the experience of waiting in the final section of a sermon delivered from his home last week.

"It's a great thing to pause in the presence of God and to ask the question: Lord God, what are you saying to us?," Beach said, warming to the theme.

"And then, of course, to wait for an answer. I've just been pausing between these..." he continues before the realising his left shoulder has moved too close to the flame.

"Oh dear, I just caught on fire", he exclaimed, batting and blowing out the flame. "Oh my word."