London - The case against a British man jailed in Egypt for "patting a security guard" has been dismissed and he has been freed following a media campaign by legal and human rights organisation Detained in Dubai.
"British citizen Tony Camoccio has been released from Egyptian custody following an international outcry over his arrest," Detained in Dubai CEO Radha Stirling said in a statement on Saturday.
"We are very happy to report that ... Camoccio has been released from Egyptian custody after paying approximately £1000 (about R19 000) bail and related fees. The case has been dismissed for lack of evidence, and Tony will be flying home to the UK on the next available flight from Cairo,” she said.
“I’m very excited to be heading home and can’t wait to see all of my family and rest after the past week’s events,” Camoccio said in the statement.
“I’m very thankful to everyone for their support, my friends and family, my lawyer Elezab Ali Elezab, John Kenny from the [British] Consulate, and Radha Stirling, who have done their best to get me home,” he said.