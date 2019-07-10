Passengers likened a Ryanair flight to ‘a nightclub without the music’ after a group of drunken Britons wreaked havoc and vomited in the aisles. File picture: AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Manchester - Passengers likened a Ryanair flight to ‘a nightclub without the music’ after a group of drunken Britons wreaked havoc and vomited in the aisles. The cabin crew were forced to call police after they struggled to control a group of young men behaving ‘like animals’ on the ‘hellish’ plane trip from Manchester to Croatia on Saturday.

Several were arrested when the plane landed at its destination in Zadar following the three-and-a-half-hour journey. A video showed the men shouting and chanting on the flight, which had to be delayed. They also drowned out the safety demo.

In the footage one drunk passenger can be seen slumped in his seat, with sick over his clothes and in the aisles, while a grinning friend holds a bin bag for him to throw up into. The clip also shows a female flight attendant arguing with a member of the group, before adding: "We’ve called the police, you’re being arrested." Up to 70 passengers on board are thought to have been heading for the Hard Island festival on the island of Pag, off the west coast of Croatia.

The five-day event, which began on Sunday, is billed as a holiday for "hard dance lovers".

Aneta Zukow, 24, and boyfriend, Piotr Nesan, 32, filmed the mayhem on their way to Croatia for a two-week break. Miss Zukow, a support service manager from Leeds, said the flight was the "worst of her life" and "like being in a jungle with wild animals".

Many of those on board were drunk, ignored the "fasten seatbelts" signs and were shouting during the safety demonstration, causing the flight to take off an hour late, she said.

"It was hell on earth... the only way I can describe it is like being in a nightclub without the music 10 000ft above the ground. They were shouting, chanting and the crew could not calm them down. They were uncontrollable."

Miss Zukow said before the flight several of the men were seen stumbling and riding around on suitcases in Manchester Airport but were still allowed to board.

The cabin crew refused to sell alcohol to any passengers on the flight due to the group’s behaviour. After the plane landed in Zadar police came on board and arrested three of the group, she added.

A Ryanair spokesman said: "The crew of this flight from Manchester to Zadar requested police assistance upon arrival after a number of passengers became disruptive. The aircraft landed normally and police removed the individuals. This is now a matter for local police."

Daily Mail