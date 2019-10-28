London - The campaign in Britain for a new Brexit referendum has lurched into crisis after two of the most senior figures in the movement were forced out in a power struggle and some staff staged a walkout in protest.
The idea of a second referendum is viewed by supporters as a way to end three years of political turmoil and paralysis since the 52%-48% vote in June 2016 in favour of Britain leaving the European Union. But the pro-Brexit Conservative government has repeatedly ruled out another popular vote and the campaign has been riven by disagreements over strategy.
Roland Rudd, a millionaire public relations executive and senior figure in the campaign for a new referendum, dismissed James McGrory, director of the People's Vote campaign, and Tom Baldwin, the group's head of communications.
But Baldwin said he still planned to turn up for work and accused Rudd of wrecking the campaign.
The sackings come at a pivotal juncture in the Brexit process as parliament must decide whether to approve a new election after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced by his opponents to request an extension to EU membership.