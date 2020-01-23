Sydney - A water-bombing plane that was fighting fires in an alpine region of Australia crashed in New South Wales on Thursday, killing all three crew, officials confirmed.
A C-130 Hercules from Canada-based Coulson Aviation under contract to fight the fires in Australia crashed near Cooma, 116 kilometres south of Canberra, on Thursday afternoon, Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters.
Names will not be released until relatives are notified. The crew were well known to Australian firefighters and hearts go out to their loved ones, Fitzsimmons said.
"It is a confronting and sober reminder of the inherent risks in firefighting," he added.
There was no obvious reason for the accident at this stage, but the plane became a fireball when it hit the ground according to witnesses, Fitzsimmons said.