Washington - A colon cancer patient was on his way to his last chemotherapy session when he stopped to buy a lottery ticket. It wound up making the end of his medical treatment even sweeter.
Ronnie Foster of Pink Hill, North Carolina, initially bought a $1 ticket at a Short Stop Food Mart in Beulaville and won $5, according to a statement from the North Carolina Education Lottery. Then he decided to trade it in for two more tickets.
The result was a $200 000 (R3 million) prize.
"I was already happy because it was my last round of chemo," Foster, a retired worker for the state Transportation Department, said in the statement. "Winning this made it my lucky day."
When Foster scratched the first of his new round of tickets, he won nothing. The second ticket, however, contained the big win.