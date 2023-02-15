Captain of Thai 'cave boys' soccer team rescued in 2018, dies in Britain at age 17

BANGKOK - One of 12 boys dramatically rescued after two weeks trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018 has died in Britain where he was attending a soccer academy, his former teacher said on Wednesday. Duangpetch Promthep, 17, better known as "Dom", was captain of the "Wild Boars" team whose seemingly impossible extraction by international divers and Thai navy SEALs captured huge global attention.

The circumstances of 17-year-old Duangpetch's death were not immediately clear. The news was shared on social media by a Buddhist monk who taught the boys in Thailand's northern Chiang Rai province. Duangpetch Promthep introduces himself during the news conference in Chiang Rai, Thailand July 18, 2018. The former captain of the ‘Wild Boars’ children’s soccer team who were rescued after being trapped in a cave, has died in Britain at the age of 17. He was enrolled at Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicester. File picture: Soe Zeya Tun/REUTERS "Duangpetch Promthep has now gone to another world," Supatpong Methigo posted on Facebook. "I hope he will be reborn and become my student again in the next life." Reuters could not independently confirm the death, which Supatpong said he learntof from Duangpetch's grandmother, who said he had suffered an unspecified accident in Britain.

Former Thai national team captain and coach, Kiatisuk Senamuang, whose foundation helped Duangpetch secure ascholarship at the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire, described him as a polite, kind gentleman who dreamt of playing for his country. "I wanted to see his dream realised ... but rest well now Dom," he posted on Instagram. Members of the Royal Thai Navy Seals navigate a flooded section of Tham Luang cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Chiang Rai province on July 1, 2018, in a rescue operation to find and extract the missing children's football team and their coach. File picture Royal Thai Navy / AFP In June 2018, the boys, aged 11-16 and their 25-year-old assistant coach set off to explore the Tham Luang cave complex for just an hour, but ended up trapped by flood waters.

They were found nine days later in a flooded chamber 4km from the entrance of the caves. Their complicated extraction started six days later in an unprecedented operation during which a retired Thai diver died. Once rescued, the boys were invited to attend a Manchester United match and their story was the subject of books,documentaries and films, and most recently, the Netflix series "Thai Cave Rescue". Duangpetch ‘Dom’ Promthep (front, second form left), one of the 12 boys rescued from deep inside a Thai cave, poses with other members of the ‘Wild Boars’ football team at the Tham Luang cave centre as they marked the first anniversary of their rescue in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on June 24, 2019. File picture: Jittrapon Kaicome / AFP

