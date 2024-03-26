Cause of Baltimore bridge collision 'yet to be determined': Singapore ship managers

The cause of a container ship collision that sent a major bridge in the US city of Baltimore plunging into the river below has "yet to be determined," the managers of the Singapore-flagged Dali said Tuesday. "Whilst the exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined, the 'DALI' has now mobilised its Qualified Individual Incident response service," the company said in a statement, adding they were "fully cooperating with Federal and State government agencies".

Emergency services scouring the site of a major bridge collapse in Baltimore have found signs of a number of vehicles in water, the city's fire chief told reporters Tuesday. "Our sonar has detected the presence of vehicles submerged in the water," Baltimore City Fire Department chief James Wallace told reporters, adding: "I don't have a count of that yet." The collapse of a major bridge in Baltimore is an "unthinkable tragedy," the mayor of the US city said early Tuesday, calling the incident "ongoing."