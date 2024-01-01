Central conference on work relating to foreign affairs held in Beijing

The central conference on work relating to foreign affairs was held in Beijing from Wednesday to Thursday. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at the conference. In his speech, Xi systematically reviewed the historic achievements and valuable experience of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era, elaborated on the international environment and historical mission of China's external work in the new journey, and made comprehensive plans for China's external work at present and in the future.

It was made clear at the conference that since the 18th CPC National Congress, historic achievements have been secured, and historic changes have taken place in China's external work on the great journey of advancing the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. In the decade of the new era, China has opened up new prospects in major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics and gained much more strategic autonomy and initiative in diplomacy, becoming a responsible major country with enhanced international influence, stronger capacity to steer new endeavours and greater moral appeal, the meeting said. It was also pointed out at the conference that a range of valuable experiences has been gained in the new era of Chinese diplomacy. On major issues concerning the future of humanity and the direction of the world, China must take a clear and firm position, hold the international moral high ground, and unite and rally the overwhelming majority in our world, according to the meeting.

The meeting said China must advocate the spirit of independence, champion peaceful development, and promote global stability and prosperity. The meeting stressed following the fine tradition and fundamental direction of China's diplomacy while working progressively for innovation in both theory and practice, rejecting all acts of power politics and bullying, and vigorously defending our national interests and dignity. It was highlighted at the conference that on the new journey, major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics will enter a new stage where much more can be accomplished.

The conference urged greater focus on the central task of the CPC and the country, seeking progress while maintaining stability, breaking new ground while upholding fundamental principles, and firmly safeguarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests. The meeting stressed that China will explore new frontiers in its diplomatic theory and practice, foster new dynamics in the relations between China and the world, and raise the country's international influence, appeal and power to shape events to a new level. China will create a more favourable international environment and provide more solid strategic support for building it into a great modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through the Chinese path to modernisation, according to the meeting.

It was pointed out at the conference that building a community with a shared future for mankind is the core tenet of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, and it is how China proposes to solve the questions of what kind of world to build and how to build it based on its deepening understanding of the laws governing the development of human society. The notion reflects the Chinese Communists' worldview, perception of order and values, accords with the common aspiration of people in all countries, and points the direction for the progress of world civilisations, the meeting said, adding that it is also the noble goal pursued by China in conducting major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics for the new era. Promoting an equal multipolar world In building a community with a shared future for mankind, the goal is to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity, and the pathway is promoting global governance that features extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, the guiding principle is to apply the common values of humanity, the basic underpinning lies in building a new type of international relations, the strategic guidance comes from the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and the platform for action is high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, the meeting said.

It was pointed out at the conference that given the series of major issues and challenges facing the world today, China calls for an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation. To keep the progress toward greater multipolarity generally stable and constructive, the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter must be observed by all, the universally recognized basic norms governing international relations must be upheld by all, and true multilateralism must be practiced, the meeting noted. It is important to resolutely oppose the attempt to roll back globalization and abuse the concept of security, oppose all forms of unilateralism and protectionism, firmly promote trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation, overcome the structural problems hindering the healthy development of the world economy, and make economic globalisation more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all, the meeting said.

The meeting demanded that China's external work should serve the goals and missions of Chinese modernisation and follow the principles of self-confidence and self-reliance, openness and inclusiveness, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation. Focusing on the theme of building a community with a shared future for mankind, China needs to strengthen strategic planning in sync with the changing times, deepen and improve our diplomatic layout, follow a problem-oriented approach and apply a systematic way of thinking, said the meeting. The meeting stressed identifying the strategic tasks of Chinese diplomacy in a more multi-dimensional and comprehensive manner and acting with a stronger sense of historical responsibility and a more vibrant spirit of innovation to make new headway in our major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.