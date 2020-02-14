File picture: Pexels

London - Paedophiles can access child abuse images online in just three clicks, the National Crime Agency in Britain warned on Thursday.

NCA director-general Lynne Owens said such material was found so easily via search engines that there was nothing to stop offending on the open web.

Police chiefs across Europe have backed her demands for companies to block child sexual abuse material as soon as it is detected. It comes as investigators found that offenders can target victims over a live stream for as little as £10.

Mrs Owens said: "In just three clicks our officers could locate child sexual abuse on the open web. There is no barrier to offending and that cannot continue."