London - A young woman has joined a landmark High Court fight to stop the NHS prescribing ‘powerful and experimental’ puberty blockers to children who want to change gender.
Keira Bell, 23, began hormone treatment to become a boy at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust in London – but now ‘seriously regrets’ the process.
The legal action has been brought against the trust – which runs Britain’s only gender identity development service (GIDS) for children – over concerns that youngsters, including those under 12, are being treated without proper assessment.
The case is being brought by a woman known only as Mrs A, the mother of a 15-year-old autistic girl who is on the waiting list for treatment at the service. Mrs A has spoken of her ‘deep concerns that my daughter will be subjected to an experimental treatment path that is not adequately regulated’. The action was also brought by Susan Evans, 62, who previously worked at the Tavistock as a psychiatric nurse.