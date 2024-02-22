China condemns US delegation visit to Taiwan as interference

China on Thursday condemned a US delegation visit to Taiwan as "interference", after the chairman of the House of Representatives committee on China arrived on the self-ruled island with four other lawmakers. "China always resolutely opposes any form of official exchange between the United States and Taiwan authorities, and resolutely opposes the United States' interference in Taiwan affairs in any way or under any pretext," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press conference.

Mike Gallagher heads the five-member delegation that met Thursday with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President Lai Ching-te, who won last month's presidential election and will take office in May. "We urge the United States to recognise the extreme complexity and sensitivity of the Taiwan issue," Mao said, urging the US to adhere to the "one-China principle" and stop official exchanges with Taiwan. Chair for the House China Select Committee Mike Gallagher heads a five-member delegation that met on Thursday with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President Lai Ching-te, who won last month's presidential election and will take office in May.

Gallagher said his country's support for Taiwan was "extremely strong", after a meeting with the self-ruled island's top leadership. "I see growing and extremely strong support for Taiwan (in the United States Congress)," Gallagher told reporters. The United States is Taiwan's most important ally, and the island has been at the centre of tensions with China, which claims it as its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring it under Beijing's control.

Gallagher, a vocal critic of China, said he believed US support for Taiwan would be unaffected by the result of his country's 2024 presidential election. "I am very confident that support for Taiwan will continue regardless of who occupies the White House," he said. He also warned Beijing against any attempt to invade Taiwan, saying to do so would be "incredibly foolish".