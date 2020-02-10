The Chinese government on Monday refuted widespread allegations that South African student Alfa Mpetsheni had gone missing in the vast Asian country.

PRETORIA - The Chinese government on Monday refuted widespread allegations that South African student Alfa Mpetsheni had gone missing in the vast Asian country. Media reports in South Africa claimed that Mpetsheni was doing his final year BCom in international trade at Zhejiang Gongshang University in Hangzhou.

He reportedly disappeared three weeks ago, and his vanishing has been confirmed by his father Thulani Mpetsheni.

But the Chinese embassy in South Africa said that media claims and social media posts were untrue.

“An investigation by the Chinese embassy in South Africa has found that Alfa Mpetsheni, once a student at Zhejiang Gongshang University in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, graduated in June 2019. According to the latest records of China’s entry-exit administration, the student flew from Shanghai to Bangkok, Thailand on January 26, 2020,” said the embassy in a statement.