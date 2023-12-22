China holds central rural work conference

The annual central rural work conference was held in Beijing on Tuesday and Wednesday, mapping out priorities of rural work in 2024. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made important instructions on work related to agriculture, rural areas and farmers.

In 2023, China overcame comparatively severe natural disasters and other adverse conditions, secured a new record in grain output, ensured a relatively rapid increase in farmers' income, and maintained harmony and stability in rural areas, Xi said. To advance Chinese modernisation, the country must make unremitting efforts to strengthen the foundation of the agricultural sector and advance rural revitalization across the board, he said. With the experience of the Green Rural Revival Program, efforts must be made to implement specific policies based on actual conditions, take steady and incremental steps to sustain progress, and achieve tangible results in the interest of the people, he said.

Xi stressed that food security must be safeguarded by stabilizing the land acreage for grain production and increasing the yields per unit. Work should be done to establish a diversified food supply system, and the quality of arable land should be improved. To inject momentum and vitality into agricultural modernization, it is important to strengthen the driving forces of science and technology as well as reform, intensify efforts to achieve breakthroughs in core technologies, and improve work mechanism for agriculture, rural areas and farmers, Xi said. Efforts must be made to ensure smooth restoration and reconstruction work after disasters, enhance the capabilities for disaster prevention, reduction and relief, and avoid the large-scale relapse into poverty, Xi said.