China ready to contribute more to Middle East peace, development, says President Xi Jinping

China was ready to work with Saudi Arabia to make all-out efforts to build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era and contribute more to peace, stability and development in the Middle East, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday. Xi made the remarks during his phone talks with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

It was hoped that Saudi Arabia and Iran would uphold the spirit of good neighbourliness and continue to improve their relations on the basis of the results of their recent talks in Beijing, he said, adding that China was ready to continue to support the follow-up process of the Saudi-Iranian talks. After the China-mediated talks in Beijing earlier this month, Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and missions within two months. That has had a significant demonstration effect on enhancing the unity and co-operation of regional countries and easing tensions, and had been widely acclaimed by the international community, Xi said on Tuesday.

The recent increase in the momentum of de-escalation among regional countries showed that the resolution of conflicts and differences through dialogue and consultation was in line with people’s aspirations, the trend of the times and the interests of all countries, he said. The Saudi crown prince, for his part, thanked China’s support for the improved relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, saying it highlighted China's role and responsibility as a major country. China played an increasingly important and constructive role in regional and international affairs, which was highly appreciated by the Saudi side, he said.

On China-Saudi Arabia relations, Xi said the bilateral relations were at their best in history. China was ready to work with Saudi Arabia to implement the outcomes of his state visit to Saudi Arabia, the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Co-operation Council Summit last year, and continue to firmly support each other on issues involving their respective core interests, Xi said. The Chinese side also stood ready to expand practical co-operation and people-to-people exchanges with Saudi Arabia, and push for greater development of China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi said.