China to help Afghanistan with US$31m in emergency aid

CAPE TOWN: Just a day after the Taliban announced its new government, China has pledged US$31 million worth of emergency aid, which includes coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines and food supplies. In the midst of the US withdrawal, China had made its intentions clear that it would support the rebuilding of Afghanistan, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi making the announcement on Wednesday to provide humanitarian aid.

According to Al Jazeera, China had promised to step up and provide grain and medicines but urged the Taliban to separate themselves from any “extreme forces”. “They (the US) are more obligated than any other country to provide economic, livelihood and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people,” said Wang. “And to help Afghanistan maintain stability, prevent chaos and move toward sound development on the premise of respecting the sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan,” he said.

Wang added that China will also co-operate with Afghanistan against terrorism and narcotics and could assist in keeping port gates open. South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported last week that Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said China will be a “key partner” and that they will look to them in hopes of securing foreign investment to rebuild the country. “On the government level, we look forward to building a very strong relationship with China because it is a rapidly developing country that can support Afghanistan in the economic sector,” Mujahid said.