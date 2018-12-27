Billionaire businessman Guo Wengui speaks during an interview in New York. File picture: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Beijing — China's former deputy intelligence chief has been sentenced to life in prison for corruption. A court in the northeastern port city of Dalian announced Thursday that Ma Jian has been found guilty of crimes including accepting bribes and insider trading.

He was ordered to pay more than 50 million yuan ($7.26 million) in penalties.

The court said Ma used his political power to aid the business operations of Guo Wengui, a real estate billionaire wanted by Chinese authorities.

A Twitter page of exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in Beijing. Escalating efforts to repatriate one of its most wanted exiles, China’s ruling Communist Party has opened a police investigation on a new allegation, rape, against New York-based billionaire Guo, who has been releasing what he calls official secrets ahead of a pivotal party leadership conference. Picture: Andy Wong/AP

The New York-based Guo has published a slew of online videos in which he makes sensational allegations of corruption in the upper echelons of China's ruling Communist Party.

The court said Ma also obtained insider information about securities shares that his relatives later purchased.

AP