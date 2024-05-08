China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan, French first lady visit Orsay Museum

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, visited the Orsay Museum with Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, in Paris on Monday afternoon.
WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE.
CGTN
Published 40m ago
