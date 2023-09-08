China's imports and exports stable, with 3.9% August growth

In the first 8 months of this year, China's total import and export value was 27.08 trillion yuan (about US$3.7 trillion), representing a slight decrease of 0.1 percent compared to the previous year, according to a report released by China's customs Thursday. Lyu Daliang, a spokesperson for the General Administration of Customs, mentioned that against the backdrop of sluggish global economic and trade growth, China's exports have continued to grow for the first 8 months of this year, and the global market share has remained stable. He added that the export volume rebounded to over 2 trillion yuan in July and saw further expansion in August, marking three consecutive months of MoM growth, demonstrating strong resilience.

In August alone, China's imports and exports amounted to 3.59 trillion yuan, showing an increase of 3.9 percent. Monthly imports and exports have demonstrated a stable trend. Lyu highlighted that in August, the import and export volume reached nearly 3.6 trillion yuan, marking an 8.2 percent increase compared to the average for the same period from 2020 to 2022, indicating the overall stability of China's foreign trade operations. With the comprehensive implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) this year, China's foreign trade network continues to expand.