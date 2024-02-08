Independent Online
China’s most-watched Spring Festival TV gala ready to air

A view of the fifth rehearsal of China Media Group (CMG)'s annual Spring Festival gala. Picture: Supplied / CMG

Published 52m ago

China’s most-watched TV program, the annual Spring Festival gala by China Media Group (CMG), is ready to be staged, as the fifth and last rehearsal of the gala concluded on Wednesday.

People from different walks of life, including noodle masters, retired technicians, police officers, athletes, astronauts and giant panda breeders, all showed up, ready to celebrate both the most important traditional festival in the country and ordinary people's life in the past year.

Music, dance, comedy, martial arts and acrobatics performers also went on stage to practice one more time before the live show on Friday night, the Chinese New Year's Eve.

This year's show will also be blended with a touch of the latest technology, including extended reality and immersive stage interaction technologies.

Beginning in 1983, the gala has become a must-see family show during the Spring Festival celebrations.

The show will be broadcast live on CMG's TV and radio channels as well as social media platforms, besides more than 1,000 public screens in over 100 Chinese cities and on more than 3,000 public screens in 90 cities across 49 other countries.

