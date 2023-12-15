Chinese, Kenyan presidents exchange congratulations on 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties

China and Kenya have always been cooperating and developing side by side and have become good friends who trust each other politically and good partners who achieve win-win cooperation economically, Xi noted.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday exchanged congratulatory messages with Kenyan President William Ruto on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between their two countries.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Kenya relations and is willing to work together with President Ruto to take the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as a new starting point, embark on a distinct path of cooperation, continuously enrich the connotation of the China-Kenya comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and build a closer China-Kenya community with a shared future in the new era.

Ruto said Kenya is willing to work with China to implement the outcomes of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and the China-Africa Leaders Dialogue in Johannesburg, so as to usher in a brighter future of sustained development, prosperity, friendship and common progress in bilateral ties.

* This article was originally published by CGTN.