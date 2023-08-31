Chinese Premier Li Qiang calls for enhanced China-US cooperation

Li said the economic and trade relations between China and the U.S. are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature.

Politicizing economic and trade issues and over-stretching the concept of security will not only seriously affect bilateral relations and mutual trust, but also undermine the interests of enterprises and the people of the two countries, and will have a disastrous impact on the global economy, he said.

Noting that China is the largest developing country and the US is the largest developed country, Li said the two sides should strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, reduce friction and confrontation, and jointly promote world economic recovery and cope with global challenges.