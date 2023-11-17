Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida

Xi expressed his pleasure to meet again with the Prime Minister. He said that during last year's APEC meeting in Bangkok, they exchanged views on the strategic and directional issues of bilateral relations and reached important consensus.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship Between China and Japan. Xi said that the treaty legally formalized the goal of peace, friendship, and cooperation and expressed a shared opposition to hegemonism, marking it as a significant milestone in the history of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Over the past 45 years, guided by the principles outlined in the four political documents between China and Japan, there has been a general trend of progress in bilateral relations despite some ups and downs. This trend, Xi said, has benefited peoples of both countries and contributed positively to regional peace, development and prosperity.

Currently, the international landscape is marked by a complex mix of risks and challenges. Peaceful coexistence, enduring friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation, and shared development represent the correct path forward, aligning with the fundamental interests of both countries, Xi noted.