Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, at the Kremlin on his arrival in Moscow on Monday. When Xi reached the Kremlin, he was greeted by the Kremlin Commandant at the alighting point. Putin warmly shook hands and took photos with Xi. The two presidents had an in-depth and candid exchange on China-Russia relations and issues of mutual interest.

Xi stressed that there was a profound historical logic for China-Russia relationship to reach where was today. China and Russia are each other's biggest neighbour and comprehensive strategic partner of coordination. Both countries see their relationship as a high priority in their overall diplomacy and policy on external affairs. China upheld an independent foreign policy. To consolidate and develop well, China-Russia relations was a strategic choice China had made on the basis of its own fundamental interests and the prevailing trends of the world, said Xi. China was firm in keeping to the general direction of strengthening strategic coordination with Russia, Xi said, adding that both China and Russia were committed to realizing national development and rejuvenation, supported world multi-polarity and worked for greater democracy in international relations.

Xi said the two countries should further deepen practical cooperation in various fields and strengthen coordination and collaboration on multilateral platforms such as the UN to boost their respective national development and rejuvenation, and be a bulwark for world peace and stability. Putin extended a warm welcome to Xi for his state visit to Russia and once again warmly congratulated him on his re-election as Chinese president. With concerted efforts by both sides, Russia-China relations in recent years had delivered fruitful results in various areas, Putin said, adding that Russia stood ready to continue to deepen bilateral practical cooperation, step up communication and collaboration in international affairs, and promote world multi-polarity and greater democracy in international relations.

The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the Ukraine issue. Xi stressed that, on the Ukraine issue, voices for peace and rationality were building. Most countries supported easing tensions, stood for peace talks, and were against adding fuel to the fire. A review of history showed that conflicts in the end had to be settled through dialogue and negotiation. China released a document on its position on the Ukraine crisis, advocating a political settlement of the crisis and rejected the Cold War mentality and unilateral sanctions, said Xi.

China believed that the more difficulties there were, the greater the need to keep space for peace. The more acute the problem was, the more important it was not to give up efforts for dialogue. China would continue to play a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the Ukraine issue, said Xi. For his part, Putin said that Russia appreciated China for consistently upholding an impartial, objective, and balanced position and standing for fairness and justice on major international issues. Russia had carefully studied China's position paper on the political settlement of the Ukraine issue and was open to talks for peace. Russia welcomed China to play a constructive role in this regard. The two presidents said that they looked forward to formal talks on the next day to draw up a new blueprint for a China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the years to come.