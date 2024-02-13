CIA, Mossad chief, Qatar PM meet Egyptians on Gaza truce

Al-Qahera News, which has links to Egyptian intelligence, reported the "quartet meeting" as international pressure grows for a truce between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, where health officials say more than 28,000 people have been killed.

Qatar and Egypt have been mediating between the warring parties with US support.

A proposal thrashed out with Israeli negotiators in Paris late last month has gone back and forth between the two sides.

"Hamas and the (other militant) factions are awaiting the outcome of the Cairo meetings, and Hamas is open to discussing any initiative that achieves an end to aggression and war," a Hamas official told AFP on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the media.