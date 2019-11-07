LONDON - With climate protests surging around the world, Collins Dictionary has declared 'climate strike' its 2019 'word of the year', noting the term's use has soared 100 times higher than in previous years.
The Glasgow-based company bases its choice on an annual search of websites, newspapers, magazines and social media to see which words in English have seen the most significant increase in use.
The term, best associated with a global youth climate movement spearheaded by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, describes protests where students miss school, or adults miss work, to push for faster action on climate threats.
Youth activists said they took the dictionary's declaration as a sign their efforts were working to raise broader awareness about climate risks.
“It really shows the impact that young people have had in heightening (recognition of) the climate crisis,” Jake Woodier, a campaigner and organiser for the UK Student Climate Network, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.