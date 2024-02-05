CMG completes fourth rehearsal for 2024 Spring Festival Gala

China Media Group (CMG) completed the fourth rehearsal for the 2024 Spring Festival Gala on Sunday as China embraced the arrival of the traditional Chinese solar term, "Lichun" or the "Start of Spring."
During the rehearsal, the integration of art and technology has deepened, and the performers' expressions are more vibrant, CMG said in a news report.
After meticulous refinement, the program has reached maturity, with each segment seamlessly connected, creating a lively and dynamic atmosphere throughout the entire gala, resonating with the spirit of spring, according to CMG.