CMG holds second rehearsal for 2024 Spring Festival Gala

China Media Group (CMG) held the second dress rehearsal for the 2024 Spring Festival Gala on Sunday, with sub-venues in four different Chinese cities making their first joint appearance with the main venue in Beijing. At the Shenyang sub-venue, the Industrial Museum of China, a creative collision between traditional art in northeastern China and contemporary trends allowed the audience to feel a fiery passion in the icy landscape.

The venue in Changsha, located at the confluence of the Xiangjiang River and Liuyang River, used songs of youth to praise the vibrant and pioneering spirit of the "city of stars that never sleeps." The Xi'an sub-venue featured trendy Chinese performances that integrated various artistic forms such as Shaanxi-style rap, creative water sleeves, and symphonic percussion, recreating the grand scenes of the poetic Chang'an in the Tang Dynasty. The four sub-venues of the second dress rehearsal for the 2024 Spring Festival Gala, January 21, 2024. Picture: CMG In the Kashgar sub-venue located in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, people from various ethnic groups sang and laughed, presenting instrumental displays, dramatic performances and more, jointly playing a splendid symphony of the big family of the Chinese nation.