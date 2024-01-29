Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Monday, January 29, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

CMG holds third rehearsal for 2024 Spring Festival Gala

Official poster of the CMG 2024 Spring Festival Gala. Picture: CMG

Official poster of the CMG 2024 Spring Festival Gala. Picture: CMG

Published 1h ago

Share

China Media Group (CMG) successfully held the third rehearsal for the 2024 Spring Festival Gala on Sunday.

This year's gala aims to draw inspiration from traditional Chinese cultural elements, highlighting people's confidence and pursuit of a happy life, and sending warm New Year wishes to Chinese people around the world.

During the rehearsal, the creative Spring Festival custom program created by the program team showcases the rich and diverse Chinese food culture. The innovative interpretation of the traditional "Baduanjin," a traditional aerobics form, sends good wishes for health and good fortune to the audience.

Sincere Spring Festival wishes can be found throughout the program, showing a rich breath of life and truly reflecting people's inner desires.

This year, the Spring Festival Gala crew continues to extend a warm invitation to thousands of ordinary people who work hard and sweat in pursuit of a better life.

CMG launched the Spring Festival Gala global viewing in New York on January 26, and special events will take place in Switzerland, Kenya, and other countries.

Through the Spring Festival Gala, people around the world will be able to get closer to China and understand China through a "cultural business card," while also sharing the unique charm of Chinese Spring Festivals and cultures through laughter and songs.

Related Topics:

festivalreligious festival or holidayNew yearfestive event (culture)Communist Party of ChinaChina Media GroupCGTNChinaLive Concerts