CMG holds third rehearsal for 2024 Spring Festival Gala

This year's gala aims to draw inspiration from traditional Chinese cultural elements, highlighting people's confidence and pursuit of a happy life, and sending warm New Year wishes to Chinese people around the world.

China Media Group (CMG) successfully held the third rehearsal for the 2024 Spring Festival Gala on Sunday.

During the rehearsal, the creative Spring Festival custom program created by the program team showcases the rich and diverse Chinese food culture. The innovative interpretation of the traditional "Baduanjin," a traditional aerobics form, sends good wishes for health and good fortune to the audience.

Sincere Spring Festival wishes can be found throughout the program, showing a rich breath of life and truly reflecting people's inner desires.

This year, the Spring Festival Gala crew continues to extend a warm invitation to thousands of ordinary people who work hard and sweat in pursuit of a better life.