CMG launches 2023 Basi Peace and Friendship Forum

On November 28, the 2023 Panda Basi Peace and Friendship Forum, co-hosted by China Media Group and the China Association for International Friendly Contact, was held in Dujiangyan City in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Themed "Friendly Exchanges, Shared Peace," this forum brought together about 200 participants, including attendees from the United States, Italy, Belgium, Qatar, Morocco, Sri Lanka, officials from Sichuan Province's Department of Ecology and Environment, Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and the Sichuan Forest Bureau, as well as experts, scholars, and representatives from relevant organisations.

The giant panda "Basi" lived in Fuzhou for 33 years. It passed away in September 2017, holding the record for the world's oldest panda. Basi visited the United States in 1987 and became the prototype for the mascot "Pan Pan" of the 1990 Beijing Asian Games. This forum retells the legendary story of the panda to the international community. It aims to interpret the ecological civilization concept from multiple dimensions, promote the idea of protecting the Earth's natural environment and biodiversity. CMG Vice President Xing Bo gives a speech at the ceremony. Picture: CMG Xing Bo, the vice president of CMG, stated that CMG will actively utilise its advantages in communication to become the storyteller of Panda Basi, the recorder of panda conservation, and the disseminator of panda culture. CMG will continue to narrate the interesting stories of pandas, explore the unique charm of panda stories, and make Basi more impressive to people.

Romano Prodi, former Prime Minister of Italy and former President of the European Commission, sent his opinions through a video message. Picture: CMG In a video message, Romano Prodi, former Prime Minister of Italy and former President of the European Commission, expressed that pandas symbolise hope, gratitude, and friendship, connecting people around the world. He emphasized that the world is large enough to fully accommodate peaceful coexistence and common development among nations.