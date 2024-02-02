CMG unveils technological highlights of its Spring Festival Gala

To promote the integrated innovation of "ideas + art + technology," China Media Group (CMG) vows to use the 2024 Spring Festival Gala as an important platform of media technological innovation and present the audiences a "New Year's Eve Dinner" with an immersive audio-visual enjoyment and a sense of technology, Jiang Wenbo, a CMG editorial board member told a press conference on Thursday. This year's gala innovatively introduces the VP (virtual production) film production mode, creating an XR (extended reality) + VP virtual-physical fusion ultra-high-definition production system. Through new shooting techniques such as dynamic storyboarding and virtual-physical light and shadow linkage, the system will turn the studio into a magnificent and lifelike virtual-physical space.

For the first time, an immersive stage interaction system was deployed in the studio of the gala, which can collect all aspects of the actors' movements with ultra-high-definition, capture wonderful moments of the programs and provide audience with a unified visual perception with AI production and AR real-time rendering. There are hundreds of LED screens and a self-developed ultra-high-definition video control and management system equipped in the studio. They enable the seamless scene transitions during the gala. The studio also features a total of 1,462 stage lights, setting a historical record. Over 100 outdoor ultra-high-definition screens in more than 100 cities across China, and more than 3,000 public screens in 34 countries on six continents will broadcast the gala.