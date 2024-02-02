CMG unveils technological highlights of its Spring Festival Gala

To promote the integrated innovation of "ideas + art + technology," China Media Group (CMG) vows to use the 2024 Spring Festival Gala as an important platform of media technological innovation and present the audiences a "New Year's Eve Dinner" with an immersive audio-visual enjoyment and a sense of technology, Jiang Wenbo, a CMG editorial board member told a press conference on Thursday.
This year's gala innovatively introduces the VP (virtual production) film production mode, creating an XR (extended reality) + VP virtual-physical fusion ultra-high-definition production system. Through new shooting techniques such as dynamic storyboarding and virtual-physical light and shadow linkage, the system will turn the studio into a magnificent and lifelike virtual-physical space.
For the first time, an immersive stage interaction system was deployed in the studio of the gala, which can collect all aspects of the actors' movements with ultra-high-definition, capture wonderful moments of the programs and provide audience with a unified visual perception with AI production and AR real-time rendering.
There are hundreds of LED screens and a self-developed ultra-high-definition video control and management system equipped in the studio. They enable the seamless scene transitions during the gala. The studio also features a total of 1,462 stage lights, setting a historical record.
Over 100 outdoor ultra-high-definition screens in more than 100 cities across China, and more than 3,000 public screens in 34 countries on six continents will broadcast the gala.
CGTN's English, Spanish, French, Arabic, and Russian language channels, and new media platforms in 68 languages, will broadcast the gala globally with over 1,500 media outlets in more than 200 countries and regions.
* This article was originally published by CGTN.