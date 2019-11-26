London - Sensitive files on more than 50 paedophiles and their victims ended up in a skip after being thrown out by a police sergeant’s mother-in-law, a disciplinary hearing was told.
Sergeant Martin Skirving-Chehab had left the documents in two Aldi bags with out-of-date tins of tuna and soup under his kitchen table.
His unsuspecting relative later threw the bags out with the rubbish. The papers were found 18 days later by a dog walker in the skip close to the officer’s home.
They contained addresses, phone numbers, bank details and car registration details on 55 child sex offenders, as well as information about victims – and were later handed to a national newspaper.