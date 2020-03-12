Coronavirus: Global markets in tailspin, US bars European travel as deaths top 1000 in Italy

ROME — Sweeping travel bans cascaded around the globe Thursday, walling off countries and even entire continents, keeping people inside their homes, and slowing the engines of commerce to stem the coronavirus pandemic. Markets collapsed with the growing realisation that there would be no fast end to the uncertainty. After weeks downplaying the impact of the virus, U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of strict rules barring most Europeans from entry came as a shock across the Atlantic. Within hours, even the European Union's passport-free travel came into question, with guards in places that had been without borders for more than a decade and airports shut down. The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, noted that the vast majority of new cases of the COVID-19 illness are linked to Europe, which he called “the new China.” Deaths in Italy topped 1,000, with more than 15,000 testing positive. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, acknowledged that the United States was lagging other countries in testing for the virus to learn how widespread it really is. “It is a failing, let’s admit it," he told lawmakers.

The European Union quickly slammed Trump's "unilateral" decision, declaring the virus a "global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action."

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose country was spared the U.S. travel ban, called the pandemic “the worst public health crisis for a generation” and said “many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time.”

The illness edged closer to the world's power centers: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he was self-isolating at home because his wife showed flu-like symptoms after her return from Britain, while the Brazilian president's communications director tested positive just days after traveling to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

“It’s similar to what you might think of as an infectious disease equivalent of a major earthquake that’s going to shake us for weeks and weeks," said Dr. Jeff Duchin a top public health official for the Seattle area, which has one of the biggest US coronavirus outbreaks.

Across the board, European markets closed on one of their worst days in history, unswayed by new stimulus measures from the European Central Bank to buy up 120 billion euros ($132 billion) in bonds. An early fall of 7% on Wall Street triggered a trading halt amid the global sell-off, but rose slightly after the Federal Reserve announced it would inject up to $2 trillion into short-term lending markets.

More than 127,000 people in more than 110 countries have been infected. The vast majority are in just four countries: China and South Korea — where new cases are declining —and Iran and Italy, where they are not. The spread has slowed so much in China that the government sent a medical crew to Italy and offered surplus supplies to Iran and other countries in need.

More than 4,700 people have died worldwide.

Around the world, nursing homes emptied of visitors to protect the elderly, who are especially vulnerable to the virus.

In Italy, new restrictions closed restaurants, cafes and retail shops Thursday after the prime minister imposed a nationwide lockdown on personal movement. Grocery stores, pharmacies and outdoor markets were allowed to operate, as were newspaper stands.

Rosanna Farina, whose family has run a newspaper kiosk in Rome’s historic center since the 19th century, was torn on whether it was worth staying open.

“So few people are out and about. People are terrorized," she said, wearing a scarf around her face. “I’d rather be home. I’m worried, even if I’m keeping a distance.”

Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Lithuania Algeria and Slovakia joined the growing list of countries shutting down their school systems, and Europe's most successful soccer team, Real Madrid, put all its players into quarantine after one tested positive. The Czech government said it would reimpose border checks and bar entry to people from 13 risk countries, including Britain and several in the European Union. Slovakia closed its international airports and ground transport hubs.

Even remote Mount Everest closed for business. Chinese mountaineering officials canceled spring climbs from their side of the mountain, while on the other side in Nepal, operators say cancellations were pouring in.

Europeans were adjusting to the American travel restrictions, which hit some of the world's most heavily traveled routes and threw travel plans into chaos.

"We were going to get married in Las Vegas, with Elvis. It was going to be epic," said Sandrine Reynaert, a Parisian who had to cancel the April 20 ceremony. Her future husband already has the date engraved in his ring.

Now Reynaert was canceling each step of the trip that, as well as Las Vegas, would have taken them to other iconic spots of Americana: Route 66, Joshua Tree National Park and the Grand Canyon.

Britain and Ireland were exempt, despite imposing far fewer restrictions in response to the virus than many EU countries, raising questions about the coherence of the U.S. policy. Trump accused Europe of not acting quickly enough to address the "foreign virus” and claimed that U.S. clusters were “seeded” by European travelers.

Across the U.S., where cases now number more than 1,300, a sense of urgency was pervasive.

Schools emptied of students and workplace cubicles went vacant. A rite of spring, college basketball's NCAA tournament, was to be played without fans, while the NBA decided their pros won't play at all for now. St. Patrick’s Day celebrations were called off across the U.S. and Ireland. In New York, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Carnegie Hall and the Metropolitan Opera shuttered. TV shows taped without audiences, rush-hour crowds in New York subway cars disappeared and families hunkered down, wondering what would come next.

“If we avoid each other and listen to the scientists, maybe in a few weeks it will be better,” said Koloud “Kay” Tarapolsi of Redmond, Washington, who has two children whose schools closed Thursday.

As the pandemic grips Europe and the U.S., it continues to ebb in China, where the first cases of COVID-19 emerged in December. It reported a record low of just 15 new cases Thursday. So far more than three-fourths of China's patients have recovered.

Most people infected by the new virus have only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, though symptoms can be severe, including pneumonia, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. Recovery for mild cases takes about two weeks, while more severe illness may take three to six weeks, according to the WHO.

Research published Wednesday found that the coronavirus can live in the air for several hours, and for as long as two to three days on some surfaces.

Among those newly testing positive were double Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

For 83-year-old Natalina De Santis, fear of germs led her to forgo all visits from her three adult children. She insists they leave care packages outside the door of her home in Rome, then goes to the balcony to wave.

“If I get sick, what would my children do?” she said in a telephone interview. “They’d have to come, they won’t be able to leave me alone. So, to avoid all this, I stay in my home.”

