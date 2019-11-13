Court hears how suspect kidnapped and raped 11 women, children over 2 weeks









File photo: Pexels A frantic 999 call made by a mother whose daughter had just been snatched from the street was played in court at an alleged serial rapist’s trial on Tuesday. Jurors were also shown CCTV footage of the victim being dragged into a car as her terrified younger sister sprinted away from the scene to raise the alarm. Joseph McCann, 34, is accused of raping, sexually assaulting or kidnapping 11 women and children aged 11 to 71 over a two-week period in April and May. He did not attend the opening of his trial at the Old Bailey yesterday as the court was told of the ‘depraved’ acts he is alleged to carried out. Among these is the abduction of a 21-year-old woman as she walked home with her 18-year-old sister in Edgware, north London, on April 25. Footage taken yards from their front door shows a silver Ford S-Max pull up beside the women, before a man in a grey tracksuit leaps out and grabs one of them.

He drags her into the vehicle before driving off as her younger sister runs home, where she tells her mother what has happened.

Jurors were played a recording of the mother’s 999 call in which she pleads with police to find her daughter. "A man grabbed my 21-year-old about five minutes ago," she says, as her younger daughter is heard wailing in the background. "He tried to grab both of them but got hold of one of my daughters and the other ran away."

She begs the call handler to "please send someone to find her".

There was already another woman, aged 25, in the car. She had been abducted in the early hours of that morning as she walked home in Walthamstow, east London.

John Price QC, prosecuting, said the 25-year-old woman had been raped "many times" and subjected to acts of "shocking depravity and violence". She had also been made to perform sexual acts on the man, who threatened to throw her into a canal to destroy DNA evidence.

"He made her call him 'Daddy' and say that she was a child," said Mr Price. "At one point the man parked the car near to a school, saying that he wanted to make her rape a child. He raped [the woman] at that location."

Mr Price said the 21-year-old snatched from the street was also raped and made to perform ‘depraved’ sexual acts.

The pair eventually escaped after the 25-year-old smashed a vodka bottle over McCann’s head, giving them time to run to a group of nearby builders in Watford.

The women were not McCann’s first victims, the court heard. He is said to have abducted a 21-year-old woman at knifepoint as she walked home from Pryzm nightclub in Watford in the early hours of April 21.

He threatened to stab her if she did not stop crying, the court heard. After checking the address on her provisional driving licence, he drove to her house where he raped her, Mr Price said.

McCann is then alleged to have gone on the rampage in the North-West, picking up a mother in a bar in Haslingden, near Manchester, before tying her up and raping her 17-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son in their home on May 5. From Haslingden he moved on to Ramsbottom, the court heard, where he abducted his eldest victim, a 71-year-old woman, from a Morrisons supermarket car park.

McCann let himself into the passenger door of her Fiat Punto as she began driving out of the car park, then punched her hard in the face, the Old Bailey was told.

He is said to have sexually assaulted her and then ordered her to drive him to Heywood, where he forced a 13-year-old girl to get into the car before sexually assaulted her too. They were able to escape at Knutsford service station on the M6.

McCann is alleged to have fled in the car, and little more than half an hour later used it to abduct two 14-year-old girls in Congleton, Cheshire. A friend rang police from a nearby shop.

McCann, from Harrow, denies 37 charges including ten counts of false imprisonment, seven counts of rape, seven counts of kidnap and three counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The trial continues.

Daily Mail