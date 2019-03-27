File picture: Pexels

London - Brandishing a gun and pouting for the camera, Alice Cutter stands accused of being a member of banned neo-Nazi group National Action.

Cutter, 22, also posed in photographs for a Miss Hitler beauty competition – which she won – with a bandana across her mouth.

The pictures were among a number of images shown to jurors at Birmingham Crown Court. In others she wore swastika earrings and clothing.

Cutter, from Halifax, is on trial with her fiance Mark Jones, 24. They are both accused of being members of National Action which was banned in December 2016 following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox. It was the first extreme Right-wing group to be proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the Government.

Also on trial is Garry Jack, 23, of Birmingham, and Connor Scothern, 18, of Nottingham. All four deny the same charge.

On Tuesday jurors were told that Cutter had written online that mixed-race children made her feel ‘sick’. Responding in February to a news article claiming there are now more mixed-race children than ever, she allegedly wrote: ‘I’m going to be sick. Didn’t need to know that statistic. Everything hurts and now my brain hurts too.’

The court previously heard Cutter won the 2016 Miss Hitler contest. It was organised to raise the profile of National Action.

She allegedly used the nickname Buchenwald Princess, a reference to the Nazi death camp where thousands of Jews were killed.

Police found Nazi-themed items including a flag and the earrings at Cutter’s house. She refused to answer questions.

On Tuesday the jury heard other members of the group discussed which MP should be killed – or ‘Tommy Maired’ – next after Mrs Cox was murdered by far-Right extremist Thomas Mair.

One member, Darren Fletcher, suggested MP Shabana Mahmood should be next after she said Donald Trump would not be welcome in Birmingham.

Jones and Jack also declined to answer police questions. The two men admitted being ‘committed and unapologetic’ members of National Action but said they quit when it was outlawed.

However, prosecutor Barnaby Jameson said Jones continued to hatch plans with other members after it was banned. Jones, who was pictured making a Nazi salute at a German concentration camp, carried on plotting ‘banner drops, graffiti throw-ups and video promo shooting’, the court heard. Cutter maintains she has never been a member of National Action, while Scothern claims to have quit a day before it was banned.

In posts allegedly made in an online chat group, Cutter described herself as being ‘extremely clever’ and liberal-minded at school, and was only later drawn towards Right-wing ideology.

The trial continues.

