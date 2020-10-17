Covid-19 case confirmed in pope's Vatican residence

Vatican City - A man living in the same Vatican residence as Pope Francis has tested positive for Covid-19 and gone into isolation, the Vatican said on Saturday.

The man, who was not identified and did not have symptoms of the illness, left the Santa Marta residence and went into isolation along with others with whom he had had direct contact, a statement said.

Someone else living in the residence - which has about 130 rooms and suites - tested positive for the coronavirus when the pandemic hit Italy in March.

Pope Francis, who had part of one lung removed during an illness when he was a young man in his native Argentina, is tested regularly for Covid-19.

He had a normal schedule on Saturday, receiving three people in separate private audiences and addressing a large group of Italian police.