Covid-19: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin quarantined as precautionary measure
Helsinki - Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin was set to work remotely from Thursday after an employee at her official residence was discovered to have been in contact with someone infected with the novel coronavirus, the government said.
The move was "a precautionary measure," the prime minister's office said.
Neither Marin nor the employee have any symptoms, but Marin was being tested for the virus.
The employee was in quarantine, but has not been in contact with the prime minister, Marin's family or the prime minister's closest advisors.
The government said "the possibility of exposure is extremely low" and that Marin was to work as normal using video conferencing and other technical solutions.
Later Thursday, she was for instance to take part in the European Council summit via video conference.
Finland had by Thursday recorded almost 4,300 cases of the novel coronavirus and 155 Covid-19 fatalities.dpa
* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za