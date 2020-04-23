Covid-19: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin quarantined as precautionary measure

Helsinki - Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin was set to work remotely from Thursday after an employee at her official residence was discovered to have been in contact with someone infected with the novel coronavirus, the government said.

The move was "a precautionary measure," the prime minister's office said.

Neither Marin nor the employee have any symptoms, but Marin was being tested for the virus.

The employee was in quarantine, but has not been in contact with the prime minister, Marin's family or the prime minister's closest advisors.

The government said "the possibility of exposure is extremely low" and that Marin was to work as normal using video conferencing and other technical solutions.