CPC100: Chinese embassy pledges support to South Africa in anti-Covid fight

PRETORIA – Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong on Thursday led virtual celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) – ascribed for driving the “Chinese miracle” of lifting more than 850 million out poverty. The CPC was established in the city of Shanghai in July 1921, and boasts of a membership around 92 million people.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping [President of China] stressed on many occasions that China’s success hinges on the CPC. Whether it is the over 180 plus years of China’s modern history, the 100 years of the CPC’s history or the 70 plus years of the People’s Republic of China’s history, they are all proof that without the CPC, there will be no New China and no national rejuvenation. The CPC was chosen by history and the Chinese people,” Chen said. Panelists who virtually joined the Chinese embassy commemorations on Thursday included former president Kgalema Motlanthe; deputy secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC) Jessie Duarte; general secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande; president of the Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) Zingiswa Losi; president of the African National Congress Women’s League Bathabile Dlamini; Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu; Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa; Deputy Minister of International Relations (Dirco) Candith Mashego-Dlamini; and dean of the diplomatic corps - Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Congo to South Africa Bene M’Poko. The Chinese top diplomat said the CPC “is a political party that works for the happiness of the Chinese people” and struggles for the cause of human progress.

“In the past 100 years, the CPC has contributed its share to world peace, injected momentum into global development, offered alternatives in development paths, built platforms for mutual learning among civilizations, and overall made great contributions that have stood out in history,” Chen said. “China is the largest developing country in the world, and Africa is the continent with the biggest number of developing countries. Similarities in history and common missions have bound China and African countries together. “The CPC, the ANC, the SACP and other political parties, as well as the people of South Africa and other countries have always been of one heart and one mind, and have forged a deep friendship with each other.”

Chen said the CPC “firmly supports” the anti-imperialist, anti-colonial and anti-hegemonic struggle in Africa and the struggle of the South African people against apartheid. “The CPC has always promoted win-win cooperation and common development, and has provided all-round support for Africa's economic and social development. Since the 18th CPC national congress, General Secretary Xi Jinping has attached great importance to relations with Africa,” Chen said. He said Xi proposed that relations with Africa be developed under the principle of honouring sincerity, real results, amity and good faith and that of pursuing the greater good and shared interests among countries.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, Chen said his country has taken great care to assist South Africa, and other African countries. “President Xi Jinping and President Ramaphosa jointly initiated the China-Africa Extraordinary Summit on Solidarity Against Covid-19. He also spoke many times with various African leaders. China has actively provided emergency Covid-19 response supplies and sent medical teams to Africa,” Chen said. “We also rank the first among G20 members in terms of deferral amount on debt suspension and relief arrangements. As South Africa is now entering a third wave of Covid-19 infection, the government has taken strong measures to curb the virus. On China’s part, we are willing to continue to donate Covid-19 response supplies to the South African side.”