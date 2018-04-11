Deaths from drinking toxic alcohol in Indonesia have exceeded 100 this month, police said as they vowed a "scorched earth" crackdown on the makers and distributors of black-market liquor. Picture: Tatan Syuflana/AP

Jakarta, Indonesia - Deaths from drinking toxic bootleg alcohol in Indonesia have spiraled past 100 this month, police said Wednesday as they vowed a "scorched earth" crackdown on the makers and distributors of black-market liquor.

Deputy National Police Chief Muhammad Syafruddin said deaths have been concentrated in populous West Java and Jakarta, the capital, but there were also cases in South Kalimantan and other regions that bring fatalities to more than 100.

Indonesian TV has broadcast images of distraught relatives in several cities and lines of gurneys bearing dead bodies in hospital hallways as the death toll relentlessly climbed since late last week. There were 31 deaths in Jakarta and satellite cities at the beginning of the month followed by a dramatic surge in deaths in West Java and hospitalizations of dozens of people suffering nausea, blurry vision and loss of consciousness.

"This is a crazy phenomenon," said Syafruddin, standing in front of seven handcuffed suspects at a press conference. "If we let it continue, it will harm the nation," he said.

"I have ordered all the police chiefs in Indonesia to make these cases stop, zero victims, meaning to reveal the roots ranging from the producers, distributors, sellers to those who have the idea of mixing alcohol with fatal chemicals," Syafruddin said.

Indonesian Deputy National Police Chief Muhammad Syafruddin, centre, checks huge quantities of suspect confiscated alcohol during a press conference in Jakarta. Picture: Tatan Syuflana/AP

Police displayed huge quantities of suspect confiscated alcohol at their news conference, some of it in the small clear plastic bags it's sold in for about 25 000 rupiah ($1.80) as well as professionally labeled bottles purporting to be whiskey or wine.

Syafruddin said production of illegal alcohol must be eradicated completely with a scorched earth campaign and called for the cooperation of Cabinet and government agencies.

It's unclear how effective the crackdown will be. Curbs on sales of legal alcohol in Muslim-majority Indonesia, including a ban implemented in 2015 on sales from tens of thousands of convenience stores, have created a significant black market for bootleg liquor among the country's poor.

Police escort a suspect involved the making of toxic bootleg alcohol after a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia. Picture: Tatan Syuflana/AP

"If what is needed is limited in the legal market because of (government) policies then the need would be fulfilled by those who want to make a profit" from the black market, said Sugianto Tandra, a researcher at the Center for Indonesian Policy Studies.

"The current incidence of rampant bootleg alcohol is because there is a need to drink but the product is not available in the legal market," he said.

Potentially lethal methanol can be a byproduct of bootleg distilling and the tainted alcohol is also sometimes mixed with soft drinks. In the recent spate of deaths, police said pure alcohol was sometimes combined with ingredients such as cough mixture and insect repellant.

Syafruddin said laboratory testing of black-market alcohol sized by police in several raids in Jakarta showed it contained methanol.

Family members move the body of a victim who died from drinking poisonous bootleg liquor at a hospital in Cicalengka, West Java. Picture: AP

Deaths from toxic alcohol are common in Indonesia and foreigners are occasionally among the victims. Some governments warn travelers to the Indonesian islands of Bali and Lombok to be cautious about consuming local spirits and alcoholic beverages.

But the latest cluster of fatalities is extreme, leading to speculation that a single large distributor was responsible. But West Java police, who have arrested seven people suspected of mixing or selling tainted alcohol, said they have not found evidence to support that.

The Kompas newspaper said there were 32 deaths last year from drinking bootleg liquor.

Associated Press