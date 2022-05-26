Cyril Ramaphosa set to discuss climate change, vaccine equity in meeting with The Elders

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet The Elders, a group of independent global leaders founded by Nelson Mandela, on Thursday to discus global recovery on issues such as vaccine equity and climate change. The Elders are in South Africa for their bi-annual board meeting. According to the Presidency, the meeting will take place at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, the official residence of the president in Pretoria.

“President Ramaphosa will meet with a delegation of three Elders comprising Mary Robinson, first woman President of Ireland and chair of the Elders; Graça Machel, first Minister of Education and Culture of Mozambique and deputy chair of the Elders; and Gro Harlem Brundtland, first woman Prime Minister of Norway,” it said. The Elders is an international non-governmental organisation founded in 2007 and made up of public figures such as peace activists, senior statesmen, as well as human rights advocates who offer collective experience to promote peace, justice and human rights across the world. “The president and the Elders will engage on international questions including the global recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccine equity and climate change,” the Presidency said.