An aerial view of large Icebergs floating as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland. Picture: Felipe Dana/AP

Stockholm - Former Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen is one of several Danish politicians to express scepticism in response to US President Donald Trump's reported interest in buying Greenland. "It must be an April Fool's Day joke," Rasmussen wrote on Twitter.

Aaja Chemnitz Larsen, one of two lawmakers in the Danish parliament elected from Greenland, also rejected the idea.

"No thanks to Trump buying Greenland! On the contrary, a better and more equal partnership with Denmark should be the way forward for a stronger and in the long-term more independent Greenland," Larsen wrote on Twitter.

It must be an April Fool’s Day joke . but totally out of sesson! https://t.co/ev5DDVZc5f — Lars Løkke Rasmussen (@larsloekke) August 15, 2019

Martin Lidegaard, the foreign affairs spokesman for the Social Liberals that back the minority Danish government, referred to Trump's interest as a joke.

"Trump to buy Greenland?! Hopefully a joke, but otherwise terrible idea with the risk of militarization of Greenland and less independence for the Greenlandic people - in addition great loss for Denmark," Lidegaard wrote on Twitter.

dpa