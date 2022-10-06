Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, October 6, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Death toll from Thai childcare centre mass shooting rises to 36

A mass shooting at a childcare centre on Thursday in Thailand's Nong Bua Lamphu province has killed at least 36 people, including 24 children, local authorities said. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A mass shooting at a childcare centre on Thursday in Thailand's Nong Bua Lamphu province has killed at least 36 people, including 24 children, local authorities said. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Published 52m ago

Share

The victims included 24 children and 12 adults, according to a report posted on the Facebook page of the provincial public relations department, Xinhua news agency reported.

Another 12 people were reportedly injured.

Story continues below Advertisement

The shooting occurred at around 12:40 pm local time (0540 GMT), local police said.

The attacker, reportedly a 34-year-old former police officer, later killed his family members before taking his own life, Kornwit Nitkhamhan, deputy inspector at Na Klang Police Station where the childcare centre is located, told Xinhua via phone.

"About the horrifying incident, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the dead and injured," Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha wrote on his Facebook account, adding that he has ordered the national police chief to "fast-track an investigation".

More on this

TV footage showed ambulances and families of the victims gathering outside the childcare centre.

A woman working at the childcare centre told a local TV programme that they were having lunch when she heard the sound and saw the injured falling to the ground. The shooter broke the window in as the door was locked and succeeded in fleeing the scene, she said.

Many locals rushed to the Nong Bua Lamphu provincial hospital in response to its urgent call for blood donations for the injured.

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

massacreeducationcrimecrime, law and justiceShooting

Share

Recent stories by:

IANS