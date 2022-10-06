Death toll from Thai childcare centre mass shooting rises to 36

The victims included 24 children and 12 adults, according to a report posted on the Facebook page of the provincial public relations department, Xinhua news agency reported.

The shooting occurred at around 12:40 pm local time (0540 GMT), local police said.

The attacker, reportedly a 34-year-old former police officer, later killed his family members before taking his own life, Kornwit Nitkhamhan, deputy inspector at Na Klang Police Station where the childcare centre is located, told Xinhua via phone.

"About the horrifying incident, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the dead and injured," Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha wrote on his Facebook account, adding that he has ordered the national police chief to "fast-track an investigation".