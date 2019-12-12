London - On the final day of election campaigning in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of hiding in a refrigerator in an attempt to dodge an interview with TV anchor Piers Morgan.
While in Yorkshire on Wednesday morning, the man who has vowed to get Brrrr-exit done was approached by the "Good Morning Britain" program as he visited local business Modern Milkman.
"Morning prime minister, would you come on 'Good Morning Britain',' prime minister?" reporter Jonathan Swain asks before Johnson's aide appears to mouth an expletive in response to the request.
The video then cuts back to seemingly stunned show hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid who utter "ooh!" in unison as footage continues to emerge of Johnson and his team giving the reporter the cold shoulder.
"I've just had a reaction from one of the minders. Okay, no need to push, thank you very much," Swain can faintly be heard saying as Boris continues to walk in the other direction.