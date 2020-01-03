Dinosaurs played a key role in humans’ evolution by paving the way for warm-blooded mammals, researchers believe.
Over millions of years the majestic beasts gradually shrank in size while adapting to have a higher metabolism.
This evolutionary process allowed dinosaurs to burn energy from food at a faster rate and regulate their own body temperature – leading the population to flourish.
Warm-blooded animals need a lot more energy than cold-blooded creatures such as reptiles and fish, which rely on environmental heat sources. However, they can live in a wider geographic range and have greater mobility and brain power.